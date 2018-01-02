Theni (TN), Jan 2 (PTI) A person allegedly mowed down his 40-year-old relative and daughter while driving a car near here over a property dispute, police said today.

The victim, a tea-shop owner, had reportedly given a complaint that Rameshkumar was threatening to kill him.

Relatives claimed that Selvaraj tried to set himself ablaze at the collectorate some weeks ago over the threat and alleged police inaction but police persuaded him to leave the premises.

The man was also angry with Selvaraj over his filing the complaint, they said, adding, their mediatory efforts did not bear fruit.

Rameshkumar, who was driving his car near the tea-shop near Andipatti today, allegedly ran the vehicle over Selvaraj and his daughter, police said.

While Selvaraj was killed on the spot, his daughter died en route to the hospital.

Some people at the shop managed to escape being hit by the car, police said, adding, Rameshkumar is absconding. PTI COR SSN BN .

