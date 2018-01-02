Gurgaon, Jan 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died after he mysteriously fell off his 10th-floor flat in Gurgaon, as his friends and relatives celebrated the arrival of the New Year, police said today.

Hitesh Saini had called his friends and relatives to celebrate the New Year Eve at his residence in Sector 47. But after he fell off his flat in the early hours of Monday, the celebration turned into a sombre gathering for his family.

Saini and his wife had called about 10 people for the celebration at their home. The police said Saini was drunk.

Preliminary investigation found that Saini had gone to the balcony between 1am and 1.30am, the police said.

Surprisingly, no one was with Saini when he fell off the balcony, they said, adding, apparently, his wife saw him fall and screamed.

"Saini was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had heavily consumed alcohol," said Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Kumar.

Kumar said Saini's family told them that he was depressed because of a matter related to his sister. "However, we haven't ruled out the possibility of murder. We are waiting for his sister's arrival from Guwahati for clarity," he said.

"We are yet to register a case. His wife is in shock and unfit to give statement. We are awaiting Saini's sister's arrival to conduct a post-mortem examination," he added.

Saini ran a business selling herbal products. He had shifted to the Uniworld Gardens-1 society about two months ago with his wife, five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son.

PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.