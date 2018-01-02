Visakhaptnam, Jan 2 (PTI) A 45-year-old driver was arrested today for allegedly raping a hearing and speech impaired teenage girl, a tribal, at Duvvada village near the city, police said.

The alleged incident occurred in the SEZ on the outskirts of the city on December 30 last year when the 15-year-old girl was out to relieve herself.

According to police, the accused, Ch Vishwanath spotted the girl and took her to an empty bus where he allegedly raped her.

Family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the police yesterday, ACP (South) P. Ramamohan Rao said.

He said the victim was working as a gardening assistant.

Police have booked Vishwanath under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI CORR NSK .

