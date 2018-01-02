New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) State-run MOIL has revised the rates of various grades of manganese ore and other products.

The fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products are effective from January 1, 2018, the PSU said in a statement.

"It is to inform that in line with the business practice of fixing/revising prices manganese ore, the company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products," MOIL said.

Providing the details, it said the prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn 30 per cent and Mn 25 per cent) and chemical grade have been increased by about 12.5 per cent.

The rates of fines have been increased by about 10 per cent on the existing prices whereas electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) increased by about 7.5 per cent.

All changes were made on the existing rates which the company did not provide in the statement.

Lastly, ferro manganese/ferro manganese slag and some identified grades of manganese ore continue to be sold on e- auction basis as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC, MOIL said.

At present, MOIL operates 10 mines, 6 in Maharashtra and 4 in Madhya Pradesh. MOIL produces and sells different grades of Manganese Ore.

Manganese is mainly used in alloys such as steel. It increases the strength of steel.

Manganese steel or Mangalloy contains about 13 per cent manganese and is extremely strong and is used for railway tracks, safes, rifle barrels and prison bars. Managnese is also used in making cans of drinks. PTI ABI MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.