Lucknow, Jan 2 (PTI) Moradabad was the coldest recorded city in Uttar Pradesh as dry weather continued its spell in the state that witnessed moderate to dense fog at several places today.

According to the meteorological department, day temperatures fell in Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut, while mercury took a plunge during the night in Gorakhpur in eastern UP.

The lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Moradabad, the office said.

The maximum temperatures recorded at Allahabad was 16.4 degrees Celsius, while Bareilly registered 15.4, Gorakhpur 16.4, Kanpur 16.6 and state capital Lucknow 15.1.

The minimum temperatures recorded at Allahabad was 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Bareilly registered 8, Gorakhpur 6.2, Kanpur 7.6 and Lucknow 9.4.

Cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places tomorrow, while shallow to moderate fog is very likely at few places over the state on January 4 and January 5, the weather office said. PTI NAV KIS .

