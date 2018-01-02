Dehradun, Jan 2 (PTI) A Muslim yoga teacher from Haridwar worked to popularise yoga among people in Afghanistan in a big way leading to the country's leading sports body setting up a foundation to work on the ancient practice at Mazar-e-Sharif.

Ghulam Askari Zaidi, a yoga teacher from Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya, Haridwar, was sent to Afghanistan on deputation for a year by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) in March 2017.

35-year-old Zaidi's efforts paid off within ten months of his deputation with a yoga foundation set up at Mazar-e-Sharif in the northern part of the country by Afghanistan Olympic Committee with help from Indian consular officials, according to a statement by the Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya.

"Zaidi did his post-graduation in yoga from DSVV and is an assistant professor in the university's yoga department.

Two more yoga students from DSVV are likely to be sent on similar assignments by the ICCR," Pro Vice Chancellor of the University Chinmaya Pandya said.

Zaidi's yoga classes were held within the premises of the Indian consulate at Mazar-e-Sharif.

The classes attracted male and female students of all age groups including children, sportspersons and the physically challenged, Pandya said.

People in Afghanistan, particularly the youth, are most enthusiastic about yoga because of its health and spiritual benefits, he said. PTI ALM ADS .

