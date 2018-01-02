New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Mustard seed prices were Rs 29 higher at Rs 4,138 per quintal in futures trade today after participants raised positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in February month contracts was up Rs 29 or 0.71 per cent at Rs 4,138 per quintal, with an open interest of 26,360 lots.

Likewise, the delivery for January contracts advanced Rs 25, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 3,964 per quintal, showing an open interest of 38,140 lots.

Raising of bets by participants, triggered by a firm trend in physical markets on thin supplies, supported the upside in prices. PTI SDG SUN ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.