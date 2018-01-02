Kohima, Jan 2 (PTI) Nagaland Home Minister, Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu today held a meeting with senior police officers to review the law and order situation in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, Azo who took over as the new Home minister of the state on December 19 said, "My priority as the Home Minister would be to protect the departmentÂ’s interest and also to work with professionalism without trying to politicise things".

"The Department has lost its honour and respect, so we will work to bring back the lost glory and honour because they are very very capable and given a chance they can be the best serving personnel in the country," he said.

Azo informed that as per the DGPÂ’s suggestion, online application of Inner Line Permit (ILP) will soon be launched by the department in Dimapur.

On the appeal of the state government for solution of Naga political issue before the next state general election, Azo said, "We (state government) will go by the Centre's decision".

"In case they want to bring about solution, we welcome it, but as a political party we will go full ahead with the preparations for the elections," he said On the demand of Rengma community for upgradation of Tseminyu sub-division in Kohima into district headquarters, Azo said there are certain criteria for upgradation from sub-division to district, and if they fulfil the criteria government has no option but to grant them. PTI NBS RG .

