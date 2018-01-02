New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today sought a report from the Haryana government on the killing of a Rajya Sabha attendant in Bahadurgarh.

When the House assembled, Naidu said he had learnt that Ashok Kumar, a chamber attendant at the Rajya Sabha, had been shot dead on December 30 at his residence in Bahadurgarh town.

He asked the Secretary General to seek a report from the Haryana government on the killing and what action has been taken.

Ashok was reportedly shot at around 8 PM when he was returning home on his motorcycle in the Arya Nagar area after buying milk.

Kumari Selja (Cong) too mentioned of the incident in her Zero Hour mention on rising incidents of crime against women in Haryana.

She said crime was increasing in Haryana and the state government was not doing enough. PTI ANZ ARC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.