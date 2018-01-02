Patna, Jan 2 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 56.23 lakh, while his son Nishant is more than four times richer than him.

According to details of assets declared by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the state government's website, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is also richer than his boss, with movable assets worth Rs 94.92 lakh.

Kumar has movable assets worth Rs 16.23 lakh in addition to a 1000 sq ft flat in Delhi valued at Rs 40 lakh.

The value of Kumar's total assets saw a marginal decline of Rs 26,000 compared to the previous year when it stood at Rs 56.49 lakh, the information uploaded on government website yesterday said.

Kumar, who is also the national president of the JD(U), owns two cars- a 2015 model Ford Ecosport and a 2016 model Hyundai Grand I 10 Asta.

Kumar also owns nine cows and seven calves. His outstanding vehicle loan has come down to Rs 43,458 from last year's Rs 3.79 lakh.

His son Nishant, who is dependent on him, possesses movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.43 crore, a little more than four times over those held by his father.

Nishant's movable assets are valued at Rs 1.18 crore, while immovable assets are worth Rs 1.25 crore.

His assets include ancestral land, both agricultural and non-agricultural, besides residential buildings at Kalyanbigha in Nalanda district and Hakikatpur in Patna district's Bakhtiyarpur.

Besides, Nishant has inherited a plot at Kankarbagh in Patna, a post office account, balance of bank accounts, ornaments and receipts from the government on account of salary, GPF, gratuity etc. from his late mother's side.

Kumar's wife Manju Sinha, a teacher at a government school, passed away in 2007.

Apart from the chief minister, all other 27 ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, have furnished details of their movable and immovable properties.

Modi is richer than Kumar, with movable assets worth Rs 94.92 lakh which include Rs 46.54 lakh as bank deposits, a Maruti Swift car valued at Rs 4.38 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 2.94 lakh.

Modi's wife owns movable assets worth Rs 1.35 crore which include Rs 73.28 lakh in bank deposits and jewellery valued at Rs 12.60 lakh.

The couple jointly owns a 1825 sq feet plot of land in Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, the market value of which is Rs 33.73 lakh.

Besides, Modi has outstanding loans/dues of Rs 16.09 lakh.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, another senior minister, who belongs to the chief minister's party, owns assets worth Rs 6.30 crore with Rs 9.91 lakh shown as cash in hand, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 36.23 lakh, including ornaments worth Rs 14.30 lakh. PTI AR NAC SNS SK .

