Coimbatore, Jan 2 (PTI) Allaying fears of closure of the Regional Passport Office here, a top official today said it would function from a new building very soon.

Locals people were agitated after rumours that the office would be shifted to Tiruchirapalli.

"It was only a rumour and the office will continue to remain here," G Sivakumar, who assumed charge as Regional Passport Officer yesterday, said.

Stating that digitization of police verification process of applicants was on the anvil, he said that it will be carried out through a Tab being supplied to police personnel.

The simplified process of application was underutilized by the public as passports could be obtained in four or five days by submitting Voter ID, Aadhar, pan card or even ration card.

A new WhatsApp helpline for redressal of grievances has also been introduced and applicants would be able to download necessary documents using the electronic mode, he said. PTI NVM APR APR .

