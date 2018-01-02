Greater Noida, Jan 2 (PTI) Liquor consumption in Noida and Greater Noida more than doubled on New Year as tipplers consumed alcohol worth about Rs 3.5 crore during the celebrations, and excise department official said today.

"It is estimated that liquor worth Rs 3.5 crore was consumed at bars or sold at liquor shops on the last day of the year," District Excise Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Several hotels and bars had made special arrangements for New Year and also taken provisional licence to serve liquor.

The average liquor sale in Noida and Greater Noida amounts to Rs 1.5 crore daily.

The amount more than doubled on account of an increase in demand due to New Year celebrations, the official said. PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.