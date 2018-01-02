panic New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) After the Lajpat Nagar flyover ring road, gaps have been spotted on the Akshardham flyover in east Delhi, even as the authorities described it as a "normal" occurrence during winter and asked public to not panic.

Three to six-inch wide gaps have been spotted between five girders on both sides of the flyover, which connects the Akshardham road and the Noida link road by-passing NH-24.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain said the gaps between the girders were a normal phenomenon during winters and there was no need to panic.

"These girders expand in summers and contract in winters.

It will be fixed through special joints (expansion joints). We have sought permission from the traffic department to carry out repair works, for which we are still waiting. Repair work will begin as soon as we get a nod," Jain said.

Less than a week ago, a massive gap was spotted between two girders on the Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover at Ring Road, which connects south Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Repair work of Lajpat Nagar flyover started yesterday (Monday) which triggered traffic chaos on the busy stretch.

PTI BUN CPB KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.