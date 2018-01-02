Nurse, toddler daughter found dead at home in east Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 27-year-old nurse and her daughter were found hanging inside their house in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar this morning, police said today.
The bodies of Yabreena and the one-and-a-half-year-old toddler were found by her husband, a police officer said.
When Yabreena did not open the door for a long time, her husband broke open the door and found the mother-daughter duo hanging.
It is suspected that Yabreena committed suicide. No suicide note was found, the officer said.
Police are probing the matter. PTI SLB KIS .
