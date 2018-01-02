Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) Odisha government today enhanced the duty call up allowance of Home Guards across the state, official sources said.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Home Department which said that the Home Guards will now get Rs 300 as duty call up allowance per day as against the earlier amount of Rs 240 a day.

There are about 20,000 home guards working on a daily basis in the state.

The Home Guards were on agitation demanding increase in their remuneration and demanded regular appointment in police.

Home Guards are not regular employees and hence are not entitled to monthly salary. They are paid on daily allowance basis. PTI AAM RG .

