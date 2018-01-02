Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) Odisha Food Supplies Minister S N Patra today hoped that the total paddy procurement in the state would cross the 70 lakh metric tonne.

Patro said about 30 per cent excess paddy has been procured so far been procured in the state.

Stating that already nearly 14.32 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured from 2,32,075 registered farmers, Patro said: "We hope that the total paddy procurement will cross 70 lakh metric tonne in the Kharif season as against the target of 56 lakh metric tonne that was fixed earlier".

The Minister has also urged millers to speed up the milling process and complete necessary groundwork within the next two months.

Besides, the minister said, no paddy will be supplied to 81 millers out of total 750 millers in the state who are yet to return rice against the stock allotted to them in the past. PTI AAM RG .

