Panaji, Jan 2 (PTI) The Congress today said Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's letter to Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Mahadeyi river issue has created an "unnecessary unrest" among farmers in the neighbouring state.

During its meeting held today, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) of Goa today resolved that the letter was unwarranted.

"There was no reason for Parrikar to write the letter on Mahadeyi issue to BJP president B S Yedyurappa," Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar told PTI after the meeting.

He said Parrikar wrote the letter "despite knowing that it will not have any impact on the case pending before the Mahadeyi Water Dispute Tribunal.

In the letter addressing Yeddyurappa last month, Parrikar said Goa was willing to share Mahadeyi river water with Karnataka for drinking needs.

The letter was viewed as an electoral gambit by Parrikar as the Congress-ruled Karnataka is going to polls later this year.

Kavlekar said the Goa CM's letter created unrest during Christmas season in Goa and Karnataka without any reason.

"The letter also created unrest amongst Karnataka farmers," he said.

Karnataka and Goa are locked in a two-decade-old dispute over sharing of the river water.

Kavlekar said the CLP also discussed "exposing" the Goa government's "failure" on various fronts during the assembly session scheduled in February.

"The party also decided to expose failures of Parrikar-led government during February session as government would be completing one year in office," he said, adding that the Congress also discussed floor coordination to corner the government. PTI RPS NSK .

