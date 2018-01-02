Patna, Jan 2 (PTI) Patna today experienced the coldest day of the season registering a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius, the Met office here said.

The chilly weather conditions is likely to become harsher as the Met department forecast "cold wave conditions" at isolated places in Bihar on January 4 and 5.

While Patna recorded the minimum temperature at 7.1 degree C, its maximum temperature was 16.5 degree C, 5.1 notches below the normal temperature.

The state's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 6.4 degree C at Chapra in Saran district.

Gaya recorded minimum temperature of 8.8 degree C, while Bhagalpur and Purnea registered 7.3 and 9.9 degree C minimum temperature respectively, Met office said.

Patna, which has been witnessing dense to very dense fog for the past five-six days, witnessed bright sun shine after 1 pm today.

In its forecast, it said Patna and Purnea are expected to witness cold day tomorrow. PTI AR NN .

