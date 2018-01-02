Los Angeles, Jan 2 (PTI) Musician Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Megan Camper are set to welcome their second child together.

The Fall Out Boy bassist, 38, and his model partner, 28, announced the news on social.

"Happy New Year! We're kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet, (baby girl) coming to our family in 2018...

love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint," Wentz captioned his Instagram post.

The pair, who began dating in 2011, are already parents to son Saint Lazslo, three; and Wentz shares son Bronx Mowgli, nine, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross. PTI SHD SHD .

