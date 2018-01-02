personnel New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exchanged new year greetings with the officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the SPG personnel at his official residence here and encouraged them to continue with their hard work.

Over 1,000 people were present at the interaction.

The prime minister appreciated the good work being done by the PMO officials and Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel and encouraged them to keep up their efforts in the future as well, a statement from the PMO said. PTI NAB RC .

