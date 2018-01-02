Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) Kolkata Police has arrested 14 persons including nine women pick pocketers, snatchers and mobile lifters from the city during this year's Christmas and New Year celebrations, a senior police officer today said.

The Watch Section of the Kolkata Police Detective Department (DD) nabbed the 14 notorious lifters, pick pocketers, some of whom had visited the city from West Burdwan, West Midnapore district besides, adjoining districts like Howrah, Hooghly, and the two South 24 Parganas districts, Joint CP Crime Kolkata Police Visal Garg today said.

"We had extensive plans for the Christmas and New Year week-end. The Watch Section, DD was specially assigned for the job and they managed nabbing some notorious lifters, pick pocketers coming from far-flung places like Asansol, Jamuria," Garg said.

Talking about the modus operandi of the women pick pocketers arrested, Garg said that some were to keep the babies in their laps while lifting.

"Mostly these pick pocketers were working inside the zoos, New Market and Park Street areas. The ploy of the women lifters was to distract the victim and for the same they were carrying babies on their lap. Our officers in plain clothes at crowded places which helped them nabbing these culprits," he said.

The Force has arrested 139 people for disorderly conduct in between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

While 64 in total, were arrested from the south and southeast divisions covering EM Bypass and areas in southern part of the city, police said.

Kolkata Police has also booked 344 people for riding bikes without helmets besides, 62 persons for rash driving and 93 for drunken driving during this period, another senior official said. PTI SCH RG .

