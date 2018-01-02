New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The finance ministry today directed all public sector banks (PSBs) and insurance companies to provide their customers access to clean toilets at branches and also dedicate CSR funds towards the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat' mission.

The 21 PSBs have about 1.25 lakh branches and the six state-owned insurance companies have presence across the country.

"All branches of PSBs/Insurance Co. to provide access to clean toilets for customers; Also dedicate CSR funds to @swachhbharat in FY 18-19," Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a tweet.

The DFS and the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS) will jointly institute Swachh Bank/Financial Institution Award. The selection will be through competition.

Earlier, Secretaries of MDWS Parameswaran Iyer and Kumar conducted a video conference with all central banking and insurance sector institutions to promote credit in the sanitation sector.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission is a massive movement that seeks to create a Clean India. PTI DP NKD MKJ .

