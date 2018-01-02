Jodhpur, Jan 1 (PTI) The Department of Posts has taken a step towards keeping the stepÂ–wells - indelible symbols of ancient water conservation techniques - alive in the hearts of people.

The department has released stamps featuring 16 step- wells of India as a gesture of its concern for their steadily deteriorating state, Director (Postal Services, Jodhpur Zone) K K Yadav said.

Priced between Rs 5 and Rs 15, the stamps will soon be made available for sale through all philatelic bureaus.

Of the 16 step-wells chosen for the stamps, six were from Rajasthan.

They are: Turji Ka Jhalra (Jodhpur), Panna Miyan Ki Baori (Jaipur), Chand Baori (Abhaneri), Raniji Ki Baori and Nagar Sagar Kund (Bundi) and Neemrana Baori (Alwar).

Yadav said step-wells have an indelible contribution in addressing the water needs because of their unique water conservation technique.

"Considering their importance, we have tried to enliven these marvelous structures and sensitise people about their importance," he said.

The step-wells have drawn tourists from India and abroad for years. But neglect by people and government is threatening their existence. PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.