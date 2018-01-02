Thanjavur, Jan 2 (PTI) Amid the opposition slamming the Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit for visiting districts and meeting officials, a state minister has come out in his support, describing him as 'people's governor.' "People's governor has come from orange growing Nagpur to paddy growing Thanjavur," Tamil Nadu minister for Tamil Language and Culture K Pandiarajan said.

He was speaking at a function got up to unveil a statue of former chief minister M G Ramachandran.

DMK working president M K Stalin, leaders of Congress, CPI(M), CPI, PMK and even sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran have hit out at the governor for holding such meetings, alleging it amounted to interference in the state's rights, a charge denied by some state ministers and BJP.

At the function, Purohit paid tributes to MGR and lauded the late leader's noon meal scheme. PTI COR BN .

