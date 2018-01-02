New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A day after Delhi witnessed unprecedented traffic jams, PWD minister Satyendar Jain today held discussions with several MLAs, who have been demanding that the Public Works Department be given power to remove encroachments from roads to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Jain, who also holds the Power portfolio, said he would meet the legislators on electricity-related issues in the second phase of his meetings with the them.

He said 15 MLAs met him individually and discussed their issues pertaining to the PWD in their constituencies.

"During the meeting, most of the MLAs demanded that the public works department should be given power to remove encroachment which causes traffic congestion. At present, municipal corporations have such power," Jain told reporters here.

According to the department, around 1,260-km roads are owned by the PWD in the national capital.

The PWD minister said the legislators also raised the issue of de-silting drains, construction of footover bridges.

"I will continue meeting all MLAs on various issues related to the PWD over the next few days. In the second phase, I will start meeting them to discuss electricity issues in their respective constituencies," Jain added.

More than two lakh people revelling in traditionally vibrant New Year celebrations at key landmarks in Delhi and the partial closure of the busy Lajpat Nagar flyover led to heavy traffic jam across the city yesterday.

The city came almost to a standstill as the traffic jam in south and central Delhi due to the closure of one of the carriageways of the Lajpat Nagar flyover for repair, spilled over to other areas, making life difficult for commuters.

As the situation worsened, traffic police department officials began managing the movement of vehicles manually and switched off the traffic signalling system on several roads.

