Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal today rejected the resignation of independent MLA Rajkumar Sharma, who yesterday announced his decision to quit the House as a protest against the government's handling of the strikes by doctors.

"The Speaker has rejected the resignation," Assembly Secretary Prathvi Raj said.

Sharma, a former minister of state for health, had announced that he would quit from the House as a mark of protest over the government's handling of doctors' strikes in November and December.

"Several patients died during the two strikes by doctors in November and this month but no responsibility for the deaths was fixed. The government handled the strike very poorly therefore I decided to resign as an MLA," Sharma had said. PTI SDA ADS .

