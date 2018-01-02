New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Finance Ministry today said RBI Bonds Scheme has not been closed but the interest rate on such papers lowered to 7.75 per cent.

Yesterday, the government notified that the 8 per cent GoI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 "shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of business on Tuesday, January 2, 2018." "The 8 per cent Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme, is not being closed. 8 per cent Scheme is being replaced by 7.75 per cent Savings Bonds Scheme," Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said in a tweet.

These taxable bonds are meant for individual other than Non-Resident Indians with no maximum limit for investment.

In 2003, the government came out with bonds offering 8 per cent interest to encourage retail investors to invest.

The bond was open for subscription from April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of six years. There was no upper limit for investment. PTI DP ANU .

