luxuries: Raj Lokayukta Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan Lokayukta today recommended recovery of Rs 32.73 lakh from former tourism minister and Congress leader Bina Kak for allegedly availing government facilities in an illegal manner.

The Lokayukta in its investigation also recommended disciplinary action against six bureaucrats, who were posted with the Rajasthan tourism department for allegedly helping the minister avail luxuries at her residence.

The officers include the then Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Srivastava, the then Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Usha Sharma, the then RTDC MD Manjeet Singh, and other officers Chandra Shekhar Mutha, Vinod Ajmera and Alok Mathur, according to the report.

Lokayukta S S Kothari has submitted a report to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for taking further action in the next three months according to official sources.

"As ministers and MLAs are availing residence, vehicle and other facilities for free, they should not ask for facilities from government and its corporations. State government should consider releasing a clear policy in this regard," the report said.

A former state minister, Kak allegedly availed TV, refrigerator, air conditioner, vehicle and other equipment from Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) funds during 2009-2011.

Another government audit report found that the then minister availed the luxuries during 2006-11, it added.

The Lokayukta had initiated its investigation in April 2012 after taking cognisance of the matter and has submitted its report. PTI AG ADS .

