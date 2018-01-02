Satna (MP), Jan 2 (PTI) A verbal fight over falling of dust near the house of a person took a nasty turn and resulted in the killing of a rice mill owner near here, a senior police official said today.

Two minor boys, working in the shop of one of the accused, were later killed in retaliation allegedly by the supporters of the victim, police said.

The incident took place at Rimari village, about 40km from the Satna district headquarters, last evening.

Following the incident, tension gripped the village and police were deployed in strength to monitor the situation, which is under control, the official said.

Manendra Mishra (45), a rice mill owner, often had quarrel with one Ehsan Mohammad over dust emanating from the plant and falling over a disputed piece of land near the latter's house.

"Last evening also they had a fight over the issue following which Mohammad assaulted Mishra, resulting in his death," Inspector General (Rewa range) Anshuman S Yadav said.

Enraged over Mishra's death, his supporters set afire Mohammad's shop-cum-house and when two minors escaped from there, they caught and thrashed them mercilessly, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

Later, they threw the boys - Azhar (14) and Golu (17) - into the burning house, leading to their instant death, police said.

Yadav said cases were registered against both the sides and action would be taken against the accused persons.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.