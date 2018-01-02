(Eds: Adds more info, DG's quotes) New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) As many as 109 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in this year's NCC Republic Day Camp here, which is being attended by 2,070 of them from across the country, its director general said today.

DG of National Cadet Corps Lt Gen B S Sahrawat also said the percentage of girls in the NCC has risen to 30.3 per cent of its total strength.

"The number of cadets from Jammu and Kashmir in last year's camp was 106. Three more cadets, all girls, have joined this year," he said.

The number of girl cadets, overall, has also risen to 30.3 per cent from 28 per cent last year, the DG said.

Currently, 13 lakh cadets are enrolled in the NCC and the government has planned to increase it to 15 lakh in five phases by 2020, a senior official at the NCC headquarters said.

"As many as 2,070 cadets, including 703 girls, from 29 states and seven union territories are participating in this R-Day Camp," the DG told reporters.

The camp will be officially inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on January 6. The Defence Minster and the Minister of State for Defence will pay a visit later.

"Two marching contingents, and two marching bands, all- boys and all-girls each, will march on the Rajpath on January 26," he said.

It will conclude with 'PM Rally' on January 28.

Lt Gen Sahrawat said phase three of the expansion is getting over and as many as 40,000 cadets are to be added in each phase.

The expansion is focused in coastal and left-wing extremism affected areas, he said.

The NCC has presence in 703 of the 716 districts of the country. As many as 16,000 schools and colleges are enrolled with it while 8,000 institutions are on the waiting list, Lt Gen Sahrawat said.

Asked how many cadets join the Army under the 10 per cent quota, the DG said on an average, 110 NCC cadets join the Army per year.

He also said that the NCC's footprint is 57 per cent in urban and semi-urban areas, and 43 per cent in rural areas.

"After the 1962 war, NCC was made mandatory, so the strength rose to 1.73 crore in 1963. In 1968, it was again made a voluntary organisation," he said. PTI KND NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.