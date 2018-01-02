New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A senior leader of the SDMC today said "no user charges" should be levied for collection of garbage in "residential areas" and has asked the Lt Governor to keep in abeyance the proposed amendment to the byelaws related to sanitation.

Leader of House in the BJP-led SDMC Shikha Rai has addressed a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to "keep in abeyance the proposed amendment to the byelaws and send the same to the SDMC to discuss, as the matter is still under consideration with the LG, and the byelaws are yet to be notified," the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said in a statement.

Rai said the issue of formulation of solid waste management byelaws 2017 under SWM Rule 2016 under the provision of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 is yet to be discussed in the House of the SDMC.

"This being the sole right of the SDMC to deliberate on the issues related to sanitation and waste management," she said.

The SDMC has been made the nodal agency for the proposal on behalf of all the civic bodies. The proposal essentially seeks an amendment to the bye-laws related to sanitation under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The Delhi government has objected to the joint proposal of the civic bodies for allowing them to levy "user charge" on residential units and temples among others for door-to-door garbage collection, an official yesterday said. PTI KND KIS .

