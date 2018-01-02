inmates: DG Prisons Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Security in jails across Jammu and Kashmir has been strengthened and a multi-pronged strategy is being worked upon to engage prisoners in positive activities to make them better citizens, Director General of Police (Prisons) S K Mishra said.

The official also said that a new district jail, called Special Jail (Correctional Home), got operational in Pulwama district last year wherein young offenders are lodged as a target group for special programmes of correction.

"Security of jails has been strengthened with the introduction of modern security gadgets like X-ray baggage scanners, Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), Walkie-Talkie and upgradation of CCTV surveillance systems by way of installation of high-tech security cameras at strategic points," Mishra said at a function here yesterday.

Highlighting the achievements of the state prisons department last year, the top cop said the department has upgraded female prisoner blocks at district jail, Jammu, and central Jail, Jammu, with better sanitary conditions.

The jail authorities have started skill development centres for training inmates at central jail, Srinagar, and district jail, Kishtwar. The training has been started in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, the DG (prisons) said.

The Prison Training Institute named as Institute of Correctional Services was made functional at Mishriwalla Jammu, he said.

About future programmes, the police official said the department was opening a beauty salon at district jail, Jammu, for imparting training to female inmates.

Besides a new jail building at Bhaderwah and a new district jail, Kargil, are under construction and would be completed within a short span of time, Mishra said.

He also said the department has started adult literacy programmes, technical and vocational programmes, including cutting and tailoring, motor winding, candle making and weaving in the jails.

Mishra said 13 prisoners have completed BA level education, while 163 have passed out in different courses through special study centres of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), available in the jails last year.

He said the department conducted annual sports events in all the jails.

In addition, the DG Prisons said stress management programmes like discussions, yoga and meditation are being held in most of the jails.

The nationwide Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) campaign is another regular feature to ensure cleanliness of jail premises, Mishra added. PTI TAS SRY .

