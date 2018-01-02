illness: HC to SPs Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in all districts of the state to set up web portal and dedicated toll-free helpline number, forthwith, under the provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, for those suffering from mental illness.

The high court also directed all SPs, the DGP, and the state government of HP, to file their affidavits regarding compliance of the order by January 5.

The web portal and the helpline number would help the public in furnishing information regarding the whereabouts of people who are believed to be suffering from mental illness or are incapable of taking care of themselves.

A Division Bench comprising the Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel gave the orders on a petition filed by Anil Kumar Bansal seeking issuance of necessary directions for complying to the mandatory provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act.

The court said under Section 23 of the Act, the in-charge of a police station is required to take into protection anyone wandering in the area and take care of those who, the officer has a reason to believe, are suffering from mental illness and are incapable of taking care of themselves.

During the hearing, the HC observed that due to the state's geographical conditions, it may not be possible for every police officer to search for all such persons.

Therefore, it is the equal duty and responsibility of every citizen to inform police officers about the whereabouts of such persons and one way of providing such information can be with the use of information and technology, it observed.

PTI PCL NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.