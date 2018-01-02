Itanagar, Jan 2 (PTI) A six-year-old boy died when he came in contact with a live wire at an unfenced transformer here, police said today.

The boy was identified as Tarh Tagung, son of Tarh Tame and Tarh Yayum of Yangte circle and was presently residing at E Sector here, the police said.

The incident occurred when Tagung along with his friends went to play in the nearby area at around 2.30 pm, they said.

He was rushed to RK Mission Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the Tarh Welfare Society (TWS) general secretary Tarh Tarak asked the Power minister to order an inquiry into the matter and arrest the erring officials. PTI UPL RG .

