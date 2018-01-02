New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Some areas in the northeast are vulnerable to radicalisation and accessible to jihadist and terrorist activities from across the border, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said today.

Rijiju said there are reports that a radical outfit has been trying to expand its network among some sections in a few districts of Assam and Manipur.

Some parts of the northeastern region are vulnerable to radicalisation and accessible to jihadist and terrorist activities from across the border, he said while replying to a written question.

The minister of state for home said security and intelligence agencies were aware of the threat of radicalisation in the northeast and taking all necessary steps to thwart these moves.

The activities of such radical elements are being monitored closely, he said. PTI ACB ASK ASK .

