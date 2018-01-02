Kochi, Jan 2 (PTI) Buoyed by surging demand for its quality spices in global markets, spices exports registered a 24 per cent increase in volume and two per cent in Rupee terms in the April-September 2017 period, Spices Board said today.

Data compiled by the board showed that India exported 5,57,525 tonnes of spices and spice products valued at Rs 8,850.53 crore in April-September 2017 as against 4,50,700 tonnes worth Rs 8700.15 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

In Dollar terms, India's exports of spices and spice products in the first half of the current fiscal were pegged at USD 1373.97 million as against 1299.96 million dollars in the same period in 2016, an increase of six per cent.

Spices Board Chairman Dr A Jayathilak said chilli, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, garlic and mint products have been among the most demanded Indian spices, meeting the increasing demand for quality spices in global markets.

"Moreover, the BoardÂ’s efforts to promote these spices have resulted in an appreciable increase in their exports," he said in a release.

"What is satisfying is that IndiaÂ’s exports of spices and spice products have been consistently moving up in the face of volatility in international markets and stringent food safety regulations imposed by countries across the globe," he said.

Chilli retained its position as the most demanded spice with exports of 2.35 lakh tonnes amounting to Rs 2,125.90 crore in value, as against 165,022 tonnes in the previous fiscal, an increase of 42 per cent in volume.

Chilli was followed by cumin with a total volume of 79,460 tonnes worth Rs 1324.58 crore as against 68,596 tonnes valued at Rs 1104.32 crore in the same period last year, a 16 per cent increase in volume and 20 per cent in value.

Next in line was turmeric with an export volume of 59,000 tonnes having a value of Rs 547.63 crore.

However, export of mint products, though 11,280 tonnes in volume, was worth Rs 1317.40 crore in value as against 10,850 tonnes and Rs 1157.45 crore respectively in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, registering an increase of four per cent in volume and 14 per cent in value.

Export of small cardamom, cumin, garlic, asafetida, tamarind and seeds like ajwain, mustard, dill and poppy registered an increase both in volume and value as compared to April-September 2016.

Export of value-added products like curry powder, mint products and spice oils and oleoresins also increased in volume and value during the period.

The export of large cardamom, chilli, ginger, fennel and coriander also showed an increase in terms of volume.

During April-September 2017, 2,230 tonnes of small cardamom, valued at Rs 248.71 crore was exported as against 1,624 tonnes worth Rs 138.96 crore in this period last year, an increase of 37 per cent in volume and 79 per cent in value.

During AprilÂ–September 2017, a total volume of 27,040 tonnes of garlic was exported, fetching Rs 188.54 crore as against 15,337 tonnes valued at Rs 127.62 crore last year, an increase of 76 per cent in volume and 48 per cent in value.

In the case of value-added products, export of curry powder/paste was 17,030 tonnes worth Rs 348.88 crore as against 14,016 tonnes (Rs 278.40 crore) last year, registering an increase of 22 per cent in volume and 25 per cent in value.

During the period, 8,800 tonnes of spice oils and oleoresins valued at Rs 1332.22 crore was shipped as against 6,617 tonnes worth Rs 1237.06 crore last year -- an increase of 33 per cent in volume and eight per cent in value. PTI TGB APR .

