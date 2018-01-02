Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Around 40 events, including a folk dance performance by artists from Kerala,will be staged at the 16th edition of the Mylapore Festival, organised by city based non banking finance company Sundaram Finance, from January 4.

"It has been our endeavour to showcase the Flavour of Madras through events related to local heritage and lifestyle", Sundaram Finance Ltd., Managing Director, TT Srinivasaraghavan said in a press release.

This year a special addition would be Villupattu concert to be presented by 'Bharathi' Thirumugam and T Kalaimagan and troupe, he said.

Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival, Director, Vincent D'Souza they had created children specials this year with a et story telling session as well as few art and craft workshops".

Various events, including 'Pulli Kolam' contest (rangoli competition), a visit to old and popular food joints and heritage walk to ancient temples in and around Mylapore would also be conducted during the event. PTI VIJ APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.