Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, the new tourism minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was today administered the oath as a Member of the Legislative Council here today.

Haji Anayat Ali, the chairman of the Legislative Council, administered the oath, an official spokesman said.

Tassaduq Mufti was nominated as an MLC by Governor N N Vohra on December 22, 2017.

In the second expansion of the Cabinet in the state last year, Tassaduq Mufti - the younger brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti - and another PDP legislator Javaid Mustafa Mir were administered the oath as ministers of state on December 28. Tassaduq Mufti was later given the tourism portfolio.

With the induction of the legislators, the strength of the PDP-BJP ministry has reached 25, the maximum permissible limit in the state.

Tassaduq Mufti, 45, a famed cinematographer, formally joined the PDP at an event organised to commemorate his father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's first death anniversary on January 7 last year.

On December 22, he was nominated by the governor as a member of the legislative council to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh from the PDP on October 22. PTI AB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.