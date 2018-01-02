New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors today rose by over 3 per cent after the company reported 52.48 per cent jump in total sales in December.

The stock went up 3.16 per cent to settle at Rs 438.85 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.47 per cent to Rs 440.20.

At NSE, shares of the company advanced by 3.49 per cent to end at Rs 439.30.

The stock was the top gainer among the bluechips on both Sensex and Nifty.

In terms of equity volume, 13.17 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors today reported 52.48 per cent jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December.

The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles (CV) last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 61.8 per cent. PTI SUM ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.