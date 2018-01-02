Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) The Telangana government today constituted the SC/ST Commission in the state.

"The government has constituted the SC/ST Commission for Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to this," a release from Rao's office said here.

Errolla Srinivas, a leader of the ruling TRS hailing from Siddipet district, has been named the chairman of the five-member panel, it said.

Boyilla Vidyasagar, M Rambal Naik, Sunkapaka Devaiah, Kursam Neeladevi and Chilakamarri Narasimha were appointed members of the commission, the release added.

The commission is mandated to monitor matters related to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) and also inquire into complaints pertaining to members of these communities. PTI SJR RS RSY .

