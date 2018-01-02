New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 15.32 per cent decline in domestic sales at 10,793 units in December 2017.

The company had sold a total of 12,747 units in the same month previous year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.

TKM exported 812 units of the Etios series in December 2017 compared to 1,346 units in December 2016, a decline of 39.67 per cent.

In 2017, the company sold a record 97,000 units in the domestic market, a growth of 5 per cent over 2016.

"With maximum utilisation of Plant I capacity to 97 per cent we were able to cater to the increase in customer demand of Innova and Fortuner," TKM Director and Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing N Raja said.

He added that sales of Camry Hybrid were negatively impacted with the steep rise in price post applicable tax as per GST framework.

"We hope that the new year will bring in positive sentiment in the market for Hybrid. Toyota will continue to have a strong focus on Camry Hybrid in the New Year as a part of its plan for electrification of vehicles," Raja said.

The model would continue to be a significant part of Toyota product lineup, he added. PTI MSS ANU .

