Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI) 'Utsavam 2018', conceived as an attempt to rejuvenate traditional folk art forms of Kerala, will be held across the state from January 6 to 12, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here today.

The festival, organised by the state tourism department, would be held in 28 venues in 14 districts with participation of more than 5000 artists, he told reporters here.

An amount of Rs 2.32 crore has been earmarked to be spent for the festival this year, he said Surendran said Rs one crore has been added this year to the amount set aside last year.

Ten noted traditional fold arts exponents would be honoured at the inaugural of Utsavam 2018 at Kannur.

The Folklore Academy will bring on stage a programme titled 'Navadhwani', which strings together 264 artists who are experts in 20 different ritualistic folk art forms.

Around 150 art forms, 350-plus folk arts shows and more than 5,000 artists will come together for Utsavam 2018, which will be a grand display of Kerala's traditional and ritualistic art forms, Surendran said.

The Ustavam will showcase various art forms, including Kolkali, Theyyam, Irulnritham, Ganabali, Paanaporatt and Kaakirinaatakam. PTI JRK APR APR .

