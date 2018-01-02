Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Police today arrested a 42-year-old man following the murder of his parents early in the morning in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

Ravalmal Jain (72), accused Sandip Jain's father, was a trustee of a famous Jain temple in Nagpura.

Sandip (42) was arrested for allegedly shooting his father Ravalmal and mother Surjibai Jain (67) dead at their home in Ganjpara locality, Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Dipanshu Kabra told PTI today evening.

Ravalmal, a prominent businessman and social worker, was one of the main trustees of Parshwanath Jain Tirth in Nagpura area of Durg.

The couple was found shot dead at home in the morning.

Investigation revealed that Sandip was the only third person present in the house at the time, and during interrogation he broke down and confessed to have killed his parents, the police officer said.

Sandip allegedly told police that he and his father had an altercation last night over rituals performed by his father at their house everyday. He used to fight with his father for other reasons too, police said.

Today morning, when his father was heading for washroom, Sandip shot him twice from a pistol, and then he also shot his mother, he told police.

Police had suspected that the murderer was known to the couple as there was no sign of forced entry. Later, the investigation revealed Sandip's involvement in the crime, Kabra said.

The pistol has been recovered, he added. Further probe is on.

Chief Minister Raman Singh expressed grief over the deaths of Ravalmal Jain and his wife.

Jain played an exemplary role with utmost dedication in promoting Yoga and naturopathy in Chhattisgarh. He had also played an important role in setting up a naturopathy college in Nagpura, the chief minister said. PTI TKP KRK .

