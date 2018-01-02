Noida (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) police has nabbed a criminal carrying reward on his arrest from Noida today, officials said.

Wasim alias Rehan, a resident of Bulandshahr, was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, a senior STF official said.

A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Wasim's possession when he was held near a school in Sector 58 of Noida, Assistant Superintendent of Police, UPSTF, Rajeev Narain Mishra said.

He was involved in multiple cases of robberies and had been hiding at a village in Greater Noida for the last six months, the ASP said. PTI COR KIS .

