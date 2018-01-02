Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) The West Bengal Film Journalists Association will host an award ceremony on January 14 to honour the best in Bengali cinema under various categories.

Of the 88 Bengali films released in 2017, 35 films were taken up for nomination selection, Secretary of the WBFJA, the apex body of film journalists in the state, Nirmal Dhar told a press meet here.

There will be 17 award categories in the popular segment, eight categories in technical award segment and a lifestyle achievement section in the WBFJA Award function - titled 'Cinemar Samabarton' - to be held on January 14.

The award categories would include Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Music, Best Playback Singers, Most Promising Director, Most Popular Film, Lifetime Achievement, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematographer, Best Editor and Best Lyricist.

Dhar said the WBFJA award ceremony will also be streamed on web, as the first such film award ceremony to be broadcast live in eastern region.

The award ceremony will also have a session on comedy in Bengali films.

Superstar Dev was present at the press meet. PTI SUS NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.