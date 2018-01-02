New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Congress members in the Lok Sabha today questioned the government over the plight of potato growers, reportedly due to falling prices.

Congress members raised the issue during Question Hour, leading to a brief heated exchange between the treasury and opposition benches.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said no minimum support price is fixed for potato but it fell under the market intervention scheme where governments at the Centre and the states ensure that the farmers get the input cost of the product in case of a glut.

Sunil Jakhar (Cong) sought to know about the help being extended to potato farmers. He was joined by some Congress members from Punjab. As they were raising the issue, some other Congress members too pitched in.

The minister also said that one per cent less area was sown this year for the rabi crop but actual figures will be known later as the sowing was still continuing. He said the overall average sowing area was likely to remain the same this year too. PTI NAB ARC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.