ICCR prez Sahasrabuddhe New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) BJP leader and newly appointed ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe today said his prime objective would be to translate India's "popular global goodwill" into more vibrant diplomatic relationships.

The BJP vice president was last week appointed head of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and assumed charge of the organisation today.

Outlining his vision for the organisation, Sahasrabuddhe said ICCR needs to "widen its concept of culture and civilisation by encompassing a wide range of subjects, from food to fabric, handicrafts to folk art and diversity of traditions to emerging varieties of tourism".

He also stressed the need to further consolidate ICCR's institutional strength.

"In coming days, I hope ICCR will create a more result oriented work culture towards further translating popular global goodwill into a more vibrant diplomatic relationship," he said.

As ICCR head, he will try to develop a greater understanding about India and Indian civilisation in the global community of academicians, Sahasrabuddhe said.

A Rajya Sabha member, Sahasrabuddhe is also vice president of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, South AsiaÂ’s only training and research academy for elected representatives and voluntary social workers.

He is national in-charge of BJP's policy research and good governance departments.

ICCR is an autonomous organisation of the government of India, tasked with strengthening IndiaÂ’s external cultural relations through exchanges with other countries and their people. PTI JTR MIN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.