Bhadarwah (J-K), Jan 2 (PTI) A video purportedly showing a woman jumping into the ice-cold Chenab river from a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the 20-year-old college student today suddenly climbed the railing of the crowded bridge and jumped into the river.

The shocked onlookers immediately raised an alarm. Some of them clicked some pictures and shoot a video of the woman floating on the river for nearly three minutes and then disappearing in the water.

The woman had been identified Rakshu Devi, a resident of Rukali village in Doda. She was a student of government degree College and was staying in a rented room in Doda town, the police said.

"After getting the information, a police party rushed to the spot and started searching for the woman with the help of rescuers and an SDRF team," SSP of Doda Mohammad Shabir said,a adding the police are trying to find out why the woman jumped into the river.

The video, which went viral, has drawn criticism from several people with one Facebook-user commenting, "Look at these people they are filming at the scene instead they should have at least tried to rescue." Another user wrote, "Instead of saving her... they are enjoying... by making video, shame on these people, totally inhumane." PTI CORR AB NSD .

