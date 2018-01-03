London, Jan 3 (AP) Irish police are investigating the fatal stabbing of one person and the injuring of at least two others.

Detectives say terrorism is one line of inquiry.

Irish media report that the stabbing victim is a Japanese man who was attacked on the street and stabbed in the back today in Dundalk, located just south of the border with Northern Ireland. He died at the scene.

The reports say the other injuries took place in other parts of Dundalk and involved people being attacked with an iron bar.

Police say one man has been arrested and detained at the Dundalk Police Station in the Republic of Ireland. Witnesses are being sought and three sites are being examined for evidence.

Police said today the extent of the injuries has not been determined. (AP) CPS .

