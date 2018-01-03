Aizawl, Jan 3 (PTI) At least 100 people fell ill after participating in a New Year community feast in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, police reports here said today.

The incident took place at Cheural village in Lawngtlai, the southernmost district of Mizoram, last night, the reports said.

The condition of some of them was stated to be serious, doctors at the Siaha district hospital, where they were admitted, said.

The patients are vomitting and complaining of acute stomach pain. Some of them are unconscious and cannot move, the doctors said.

State Health department officials said a medical team would be sent from Lawngtlai district hospital to look into the incident. PTI HCV KK KK .

